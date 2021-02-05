On Friday's installment of TV6's Morning Edition, what are your suggestions for the Protection of women and girls in this country? We took your calls. Here's what some of them had to say.
What more can we do? It seems to be the question in the mind of most, when it comes to keeping our women and girls safe. Daily we are forced to confront the habitual problem of crime and violence in our society, with very little hope of a turnaround soon. As reported in the news, yesterday the body of young woman Andrea Bharratt as found off a precipice along Aripo Road after she went missing for six days. Officer Derrick Sharbodie- Manager of St. James Police Youth Club was our guest and shared some tips and guidelines with us.
Hundreds turned out for the funeral service of Sandra DesVignes-Millington, popularly known as Singing Sandra, to pay their final respects to a cultural icon, hailed as "Mother" by many. The service was held in Hirondelle Street Morvant, where Sandra spent the majority of her formative years and where MP for Laventille East Morvant, Adrian Leonce promises, her memory will live on in tangible form.
We first told you about the chutneymusic.com Rani and Raja competition back in December and now, they're reached the final stage of the event. The finalists have been selected and it all goes down tomorrow at 7 PM on chutneymusic.com social media outlets. Telling us about the competition, judging process and what this event signifies for the culture are Sneha Kanwalkar Bollywood Music Producer and Dr. Visham Bhimull - Primary Care Physician Cultural Activist Founder of Caribbean Hindustani Org.
