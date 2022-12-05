In this episode of Morning Edition, we opened the lines to get your thoughts on the PM's promises and what you think will or will not change based on the PNM's internal election results.
The PNM's Convention and final day of voting for the internal election was yesterday Dec. 4th. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley promised 1000 dollars to all pensioners to assit with offsetting expenses in the new year and promised among other things a $260 million payout to health workers for Christmas, he also addressed flooding and criticized the Opposition for their many negative comments on the govt's handling of the situation.
Today we want to open the lines to get your thoughts on the PM'S promises and what you think will or will not change based on the election results ... 623-1711 ext 1995 .. but first lets play this for you from our Sunday newscast.
This morning we are joined live on set by Peter Permell the head of the Clico policy holders group to get his thoughts on the company finally paying off its debt and being what he describes as "free at last"... we will also get his view on the future of the Clico.
From collapsing homes, impassable roads and destroyed crops...it's clear that the price of flooding is quite high. How do we put this into context in relation to the country's current economic outlook ?
On Friday ,the Ministry of Finance announced it achieved a $1.08 billion fiscal surplus in 2022. It's our focus for today's Business Breakfast and our guest is Professor Roger Hosein , thank you for being with us.
We are now joined by Charmaine Forde a local Singer who is hosting her Christmas Concert on Saturday Dec 17th . She will be joined by a cast of legendary performers and she is here with us now to tell us more about what you can look forward to.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image sent by Sham Sahadeo, rainbow from Gulf of Paria.