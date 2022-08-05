Heavy rains have caused major flooding in several parts of the country. The Met office says for the period  Aug 4, 2022 9:00 pm to Fri, Aug 5, 2022 8:00 pm.

The Localized Flood Alert is now being upgraded to a Riverine Flood Alert. Several sections of Trinidad's major water courses have reached or exceeded threshold capacities. The Met Service  has received numerous reports of ongoing riverine flooding across Trinidad, particularly from the Caroni and South Oropouche rivers with flood waters currently rising in a few communities.

Periods of rainfall are forecasted for tonight and tomorrow with a 60% chance of heavy showers and/or thunderstorms expected, which may delay any subsidence of flood waters.

Conditions can be exacerbated at high tides which is currently ongoing (peak high tide was at 8:29 pm) and again at approximately 9 am and 9 pm. (5th August).

We spoke with Councillor for Avocat/ San Francique Doodnath Mayrhoo who says the main river has already overflowed. Let's chat with him now live on the field  to get an update on the situation with residents.

The Government has placed an order for 2,000 doses of monkeypox vaccines from the Pan American Health Organization.  Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said close contacts of monkeypox patients will be given preference to receive the two-dose vaccine when the virus reaches our shores.

The minister also revealed that eight samples of suspected cases of monkeypox were sent for testing, and all eight returned negative for the virus. To discuss this country's readiness should it reach here and the seriousness of this virus is Former health Minister Dr. Fuad Khan.

Let's take a look at this video sent to by Councillor Doodnath Mayrhoo who is now out on the field to show us what is the current situation in south Trinidad. We were expected to speak with him earlier but due to technical challenges we were unable to do so but he has sent this to us.
 
We are keeping the focus on health by telling you about a collaborative effort between the Eastern Regional Health Authority and the Mayaro / Rio Claro Regional Corporation. It's a community wellness fair free to the public on Tuesday from 9 am. A number of services are included like eye testing, breast examination and blood glucose testing.

The ERHA's services several communities and include , one Hospital and a network of sixteen  Primary Health Care facilities. To tell us more are
Dr. Christopher Bristo, Primary Care Physician II and Nirmatee Mohammed, Senior District Health Visitor.
 
 
This picture taken by Patrick Joseph is of a flower captured in Grand Fond Road location on the North Coast Road closer to Maracas Bay.
 
Emancipation observances are still ongoing and come tomorrow, the Fyzabad Community Council will host the event ' the best of Fyzabad. It is a whole day event beginning with a farmers and artisan market will be hosted from 1 pm, later there will be a procession from Delhi Road Junction at 6:30 pm and then from 7:30 pm a cultural show. It features the Fyzabad Marching Band, Faces of Culture and reigning Extempo Monarch Brian London.

Here to talk about the event are Denise John-Baldwin, president of the Fyzabad Community Council who has been a member of the FCC for about 22 years and has a keen interest in community work.  Also with her is Kendasha Baldwin, a younger member of the council.
 
 
The Stephen Ames Cup Golf Tournament is happening on August 13th at the Pointe a Pierre Golf Course. The aim event tees off from 10 am and before that, a Kiddies 9-hole event featuring 6-10 year old children. The purpose of the event is to honour Stephen's legacy on the golf course where he started his career in the mid 1970's.

We have three guests to give us more details, they are Michael Charles, Chairman– Organising Committee , Kalam Sookoor-Organiser and Juliana Boodram- Organiser. 
 
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30 this evening for ME PRIME. Take a look at "The Buccoo Boardwalk" captured at Dusk by Sanjay Ramdath.
 

Bad roads have led to protests, complaints and damage to vehicles in some communities. Frustrated residents have been ventilating their feelings over the deplorable conditions for months and years but today the Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says the infrastructure is old but steps to treat with that are being taken.

Picture the possible origins of the flat screen television you are now viewing, that may just be one product of recycled and reused scrap material. On Wednesday evening the Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association launched a sensitizing project to educate the public on the environmental and economic benefits of the sector. This, as copper theft continues to plague the industry, in the face of threats of a complete shutdown.

Seeing someone stuck on a zipline and hoist their way to land may break every adventurous bone in your body, but you may want to rethink that lifestyle as one zipline operator responds to a viral video shot on Thursday in Maqueripe, saying getting stuck is all part of the adventure.

There's been an increase in reports of stolen vehicles across the country.

Police are saying the Toyota Aqua and Nissan AD Wagon are among the cars most targeted by thieves.

The first shipment of Colombian Potatoes has arrived in Trinidad and Tobago, and while this represents a huge step for trade between the countries, it won't be affecting the price you pay for the staple, that is, unless you're into a bag of chips.