The country saw all covid 19 restrictions lifted yesterday, which means that both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons can mix together, beaches, bars and restaurants are also fully reopened for adults and children. Today we are talking to the General Manager of the Magdalena Grand in Tobago Vinod Bajaj to find out how things progressed on the first day, some of the challenges they faced during the restrictions and some of their plans moving forward.
President of the San Juan Business Chamber Jason Roach to give us his perspective on what the country needs to do now to get the wheels of the economy turning again.
In the second hour of the show, we are joined TTPS Media Ambassador Sgt. Ancil Forde.Today we are focusing on some guidelines to better help the public when reporting a crime to the police and also, in commemoration of Child Abuse Prevention Month, we will touch on the laws against child pornography.
For the members of the differently abled community, situations of a discriminatory nature occurs way too often in their day to day lives especially at some places of employment. To help sensitize the public on issues affecting members, the Council for the Development and Enhancement of the Family will host the event 'Reasonable Accommodation; 'Productivity in the dark '.
The online event on April 27th will accommodate panel discussions with the public and private sector on the importance of inclusivity for all memebrs of staff. We are joined by a couple members of the Council for the Development and Enhancement of the Family or Code F , President Kurt Allan
and Marlon Parieaho member are here.
It's official. You can mark it on your callender. Friday 28th October to Sunday 30th , will be the staging of Tobago's 2022 edition of CARNIVAL. The announcement was made by Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris, during Monday's media briefing.
We are now joined by Dwane Selassie Trim, he is the CEO of Bagatelle Dutty Camp ...Founder of Mudernmud. Just in case you are wondering, Mudernmud is a clay-based carnival accessory which takes the form of a lotion. The Tobago Mudernmud Festival was established in the carnival of 2012 to celebrate Mud as a traditional type of Carnival Mas.