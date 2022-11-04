In this episode of Morning Edition, we discuss a video now gone viral showing primary school children hiding under their desks as a gun battle raged outside a Laventille school.
The incident has left pupils and teachers severely traumatised and the Ministry of Education has initiated counselling. While none of the children in the video circulating on social media were injured the incident has shocked the public.
Today we are joined by TTUTA'S newly elected President Martin Lum Kin to get his perspective on the matter.
Lung Cancer Awareness Month is observed annually in November and highlights the need for more research to be conducted while cultivating a better understanding of the disease.
Tragically, lung cancer is the second most common cancer and is also known as the leading cause of cancer deaths in men and women worldwide.
Today we are joined by Dr. Nicole Ramlachan -Geneticist Consultant, Genix Diagnostics ltd and Mark West- Head of Lung Cancer /Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon.
Crime and gang activity continue to be a problem in Trinidad and Tobago. Today we are chatting with Founder of the Black Agenda Project David Muhammad to get his thoughts on the situation.
Let's tell you about a production with a cause. the theatrical production ' The House That Jack Built ' is a family oriented fundraising play for an urgent Dental Procedure for Coreen Stephens, who is autistic and was born with brain damage .
Ms. Stephens' family is the driving force behind the production which is rooted in a Christian teachings. It's happening on November 5th at Queen's Hall from 8 pm, the cost is $175. On set to share the details are Cleon Alexander- Cast Member, Carol-Anne Stephen – Writer/Director and Simone Walcott – Ticket /Sales Manager.
Holy Name Convent Secondary School is celebrating 120 years of educating women in Port of Spain. To commemorate this milestone, the school is hosting the event ' An Evening of Light '. It takes place on November 26th at the school, tickets are priced at $375.
The day will begin with begin with a celebratory mass at the Marian Hall at 5 pm , followed by a soiree in the Courtyard from 6 pm. The event will also pay homage to the founders of the Institution, the Dominican Sisters of St. Catherine of Siena.
Joining us via zoom now are Lisette Khan – Principal (Ag.) Holy Name Convent Secondary School and Stacey-Ann Pi Osoria – President – Holy Name Convent Past Pupils' Association.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image captioned, "View from West Moorings".