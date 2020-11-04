Ballots are still being counted in the US Election as the incumbent President Trump outperforms the predictions of many pollsters in tighter than expected US Presidential Election.
Also in the first hour…feedback from the business community ahead of the PM's address on Saturday. Our guests, Martin George- Tobago Business Chamber, Ricardo Mohammed, President of the Eastern Business Merchants Association and Hassel Thom, President - Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants and Tourism Association told us what economic relief announcement they're hoping to hear from Dr. Keith Rowley this coming weekend.
Universal Children's Day is coming up on November 20th and in the lead-up, the Office of the Prime Minister Gender and Child Affairs Unit will host the 4th Annual Child Rights Ambassadors Programme in conjunction with UNICEF. The project seeks to provide a platform for children to be ambassadors for their own rights, the deadline for applications is November 9th Telling us more was Bertrand Moses, Coordinator, Child Development.
Fresh from their T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce award last month, Ramps Logistics Ltd is seeking to capitalize and expand even during this challenging times. The Internationally Known T&T Owned Award recognizes one company for its achievements in taking incredible steps to move their business from a local operation to an international player. Joining us via Zoom was Dale Lutchman Head of Customer Experience and Javed Razack Head of Energy Segments and we were joined by newly appointed Digicel CEO Abraham Smith. Today is launch of the company's DigicelPlus on the heels of its evolution from being a Mobile Operator to a Digital Operator. What does this mean for customers?