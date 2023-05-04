In this episode of Morning Edition, for yet another day the upsurge in crime continues to a major concern for many in this country and there are calls for something to be done. Our first guest today ACP Winston Maharaj, may have some of the answers.
Plans for the abolition of Service Commissions remain an issue of contention, with the Opposition outrightly rejecting it and the state intent on moving forward. Political Commentator Ralph Maraj joins us now to give his view on the proposal.
We now open the lines to give you our viewers the opportunity to share your views and perspectives on various issues. Call us at 623-1711 ext. 1995.
Awarded Father of the Nation by the Eric Williams Committee, Seventh Day Adventist Pastor, Clive Dottin is live on set to tell us about this achievement.
The National Youth Overcomers (NYO), the youth arm of the Open Bible Standard Churches of Trinidad & Tobago Inc, will be hosting its National Youth Convention "The Youth Village", where Business and entrepreneurship will be part of the event. National Youth Director Raymond Ockille is on the line to tell us more.
Kyle Hernandez is the 2023 First Citizens National Poetry Slam winner. The popular spoken word championship with a top prize of TT$50,000, sponsored by First Citizens Bank. Kyle joins us now to share more about the journey and the experience.
Reggae artist, Black Loyalty is here to tell us about his music, his career and what's next for him.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join us this evening for M.E PRIME.