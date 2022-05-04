It's been two weeks since the hike of fuel prices took effect , yesterday fishermen of the Guayaguayare, Ortoire and Mayaro fishing community staged a protest over the impact of the subsidy cut. Another issue impacting the state of economy is the rising cost of food. Two weeks ago the Central Statistical Office released data for the month of February, reporting a 1.2 percent in food and non-alcoholic beverages from January.
We are now in the second month of the second quarter of the year, what trends to our experts predict moving forward?. Joining us via Zoom are
Dr. Roger Hosein- Economist & Lecturer
Dr. Bhoe Tewarie- Former Minister of Planning
Mariano Browne- Economist and Former PNM Gov't Minister
It's time for another installment of Fertility Step by Step and once again we are joined by Dr Catherine Minto-Bain. She is the Medical Director and Fertility Doctor at the Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre. The Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre is based right here in T&T and offers a full range of world class fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a baby.
Dr Catherine, we've been doing this for a while now, and we've know some of the things that you are really passionate about. Like honesty about success rates, the problem of giving men testosterone and how bad it is for their fertility.
Today's topic is multiple births. I think most of us think having twins sounds lovely. Not one baby but two, what could be wrong with that?
Focusing on an upcoming Children's festival hosted by the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation. It gets going from May 20th until the 22nd, there is no cost attached and it's happening at the Bon Air West Community Facility Centre, Corner Blue Mussel Street and Coneshell Drive.
To tell us what's on the agenda during the festival we are joined by Author, Poet and Coordinator of Event Michaellee James, Deborah Clement
Educator, Artist Community Member and Kwasi Robinson the Chairman of Tunapuna / Piarco Regional Corporation.
The work of Vision on Mission is well known in the area of rehabilitation of persons involved in crime and violence. They have successfully assisted prisoners and ex-prisoners with reintegration into the society as well as training and skills development.
Today from 10:30 am the are launching their latest project, Triangle of Hope and here to tell us more are Giselle Chance Chief Executive Officer of Vision on Mission and Gerard Wilson Corporate Services Manager.
Press Freedom remains under attack but on World Press Freedom Day, The Trinidad and Tobago Publishers and Broadcasters Association urged journalists to remain relentless in pursuit of the truth.
CARICOM has objected to an inquiry's recommendation that the constitution of the British Virgin Islands be suspended to allow for direct rule by the United Kingdom through the governor, John Rankin.
The BVI, a British overseas territory, has been plunged into a political crisis following the release of the governance inquiry's report days.
After Premier Andrew Fahie was nabbed in the US on drug charges on April 28, the one-man commission outlined several recommendations including that the BVI government cease to exist in its current format for at least two years.
That means ministerial government and an elected House of Assembly would hold no authority in the territory, and London would call the shots.
It's a proposal that CARICOM said makes it "deeply concerned".