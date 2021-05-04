TOBAGO MURDER
Police are investigating the shooting death of Kameon Murray in Tobago. According to police, a group of men were liming in Mt. St. George Tobago, along the roadway, when a silver AD wagon pulled alongside them and fired several shots and then drove off. TV6's Elizabeth Williams was on the scene early this morning and spoke with an eye witness.
TTPS ON ADDED COVID 19 MEASURES
More Covid-19 measures means additional work for the TTPS. Not only in ensuring that businesses and the public adheres to the regulations but also, their collaborative effort in monitoring the fifteen beaches outlines by Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to reduce the amount of illegal immigrants entering the country. We were joined by Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar.
6th BI ANNUAL ANTI BULLYING CONFERENCE
The Bi-Annual Secondary Schools Anti-Bullying Conference comes up on May 12th hosted by the Colour Splash Committee. The event will be conducted virtually and stakeholders believe is needed more than ever particularly, where there are so many concerns mounting over the mental health of our students during the pandemic. The event will be streaming live on www.caribbeancoloursplash.com. and we were joined by the tag team of Kimlin Harrilal the Communications Liaison and Albert Marshall the Project Manager, both of the organization Caribbean Colour Splash.
CONVERSATIONS WITH UN WOMEN ON GBV
We continued our conversations with the United Nations on Gender-Based Violence. Today we are focusing on The Health System's Response to Sexual Violence and how that avenue can be improved. Via Zoom we had: Keitha Kennedy, Coordinator of AIDS Prevention & Control, HIV/AIDS Coordinating Unit at Ministry of Health Aurora Noguera-Ramkissoon Liaison Officer, Sub-regional Office for the Caribbean, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).
JAMIE THOMAS DIES
One Caribbean Media and the local Gospel Community have been plunged into mourning following the death of broadcaster and Programme Director of WORD 107.1 FM Jamie Thomas, Marlan Hopkinson had the details.