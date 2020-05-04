Political Analyst Derek Ramsamooj joined us for a discussion on the Post Covid-19 society.
Also on the show, we found out more about the 'Let No One Go Hungry Project' initiated by the Roman Catholic archdiocese with Fr. Matthew D'hereaux - Roman Catholic Parish Priest and Fr Robert Christo – Roman Catholic Parish Priest.
Later on we had a discussion on the pandemic's effect on the Service Sector and what its future could possibly look like. Dawn Richards- CEO- DRA Consulting and President, Customer Service Experience Professionals' Group of Trinidad & Tobago was our guest.