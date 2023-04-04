In this Episode of Morning Edition, We begin with Elizabeth Lewis-Deputy Director (Ag.), Legal/ Regulatory Services and Chandrakala Sooknanan- Manager (Ag.) Licensing/ Monitoring at the Children's Authority to discuss the issues of Children's Homes and licensing and the role the Authority plays in supporting the homes.
The Republic Bank sponsored Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has long been known as the Biggest Party in Sport. This summer the party has got even bigger with the return of TV6 as the local broadcaster for this event.
Overall the One Caribbean Media Group also has television rights in Grenada (2023 -2025) and Radio Regional rights ( 2023-2024).
The Trinbago knight riders are the most successful team in the Caribbean Premier League with Four titles to their name.
This year the defending Champions are the Jamaican Tallawahs and the finals will be held in Guyana for the second successive year, however a number of matches will be staged in Trinidad and Tobago. To tell us more are Jamie Stewart- Commercial Director - CPL. and Richard Purcell- General Manager CCNTV6.
Welcome back we are now chatting with TTPS Ambassador SGT. Ancil Forde about care and custody of children during vacation.
Welcome back we are now joined by Kurtis Figaro and Michelle Figaro- Bethelmy to discuss the Toco teen beauty pageant and the street parade.
Let's chat now about Awakening The Concert.A celebration of local gospel music. Joining us live on set to tell us more are Pastor Claire Prime and Kelechi Ibeleme.
