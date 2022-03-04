National Security Minister Stuart Young announced the appointment of a sub cabinet committee to evaluate TSTT's current position and to determine if the entity is fit for purpose. Speaking at yesterday's post cabinet conference the minister said the committee will then present recommendations to cabinet on what it feel should be done with TSTT. Joining us today is the General Secretary of the Communications Workers Union Clyde Elder has has been voicing his concerns over what he believes is governments ulterior motives when it comes to TSTT.
Welcome back we are discussing the announcement by The Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Stuart Young, that a five-member panel will be appointed to investigate the incident at Paria which left four LMCS divers dead. The members of the panel are:
1. Shiv Sharma – Attorney & Chair of the Committee,Gregory Wilson – Professional Subsea Specialist with over 20 years' experience in the oil and gas industry.A BP Representative.
4. A Shell Representative, Eugene Tiah – oil and gas industry professional.
The Panel has been tasked to prepare a report within 45 days after their appointment, which should take place by next week. Their objectives include:
1. To ascertain the scope of works by Paria for the exercise.
2. To ascertain the proposed selection plan submitted by LMCS to conduct the works at the site.
3. to examine policy, procedure and practices related to employees/organised labour for maintenance exercises.
4. to identify the precise facts and circumstances which led up to and resulted in the loss of life.
5. to examine all the decisions taken after it became clear that the five lmcs divers went missing.
6. To investigate the nature, extent, application of any standing orders, policy considerations, legislation, or other instructions in dealing with the situation that gave rise to this incident.
7. To identify whether Paria and LMCS employed sufficient safeguards and measures to ensure the safety of its contracted employees, property, and the prevention of the incident.
8. To determine the adequacy and mechanical integrity of equipment utilized by LMCS.
Workers attached to Superior Security Investigation and Management Company ltd, who guard schools are calling for moneies owed to be paid. There are reports saying they have not been paid for the year. They also say they have not been paid minimum wage since 2010. to tells us more about this situation is Director and marketing Manager Andrew Taitt.
Six soca artistes have appeared on the first Black Entertainment (BET) Soca Freestyle thsi week. Nessa Preppy, Erphaan Alves, Sekon Sta, Preedy, Mical Teja and Melly Rose are the artiste. The special segment premiered on BET Jams. Today we are speaking with Soca Artiste Erphaan Alves about this international accomplishment.
Kimberly King-Marketing Manager of Discover Dominica is discussing direct flights via Caribbean Airlines, Travel protocols for Dominica and Why Trinidadians should book Dominica as their next getaway among other things.
Chutneymusic.com is announcing the successful completion of the Chutneymusic.com Rani, Raja, Rajkumar & Rajkumari Competition 2022 better known as CRC 2022. Aditya Seepersad won the first ever Chutneymusic.com CRC Rajkumar (Prince) 2022 title. Ricardo Melville better known as Daddy Chinee won the Chutneymusic.com CRC 2022 Raja Title by unanimous judges' decision. This meant that Daddy Chinee successfully defended his title that he won in similar fashion in CRC 2021. His song "Jadoo" which is Hindi for magic can be used to describe his all-round performance which was magical. To talk more about this event with us today are Ricardo Melville, Camille Ranjitsingh and Aditya Seepersad