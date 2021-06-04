LOOK AT THE EXPRESS
I'm Ardene Sirjoo, we were hoping to take your calls but we're having a few challenges. So let's take a deeper look at some of the stories in the Express before we get into our interviews.
CULTURAL WORKERS TO BENEFIT FROM VACCINATIONS
Hours after the Attorney General declared in a Twitter Spaces interview that the next carnival in T&T will be the " mother of all carnivals “came word from the Ministry of Culture and the Arts, of a cabinet decision to prioritize cultural workers for vaccinations and travel exemptions. The Ministry noted that with the border closure, cultural workers were directly impacted left with very little and in some cases, no avenues to earn income for over one year.
According to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Senator Randall Mitchell, the Ministry will utilize liaison officers to support both the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of National Security to ensure that both the vaccination and exemption processes are easy to access. The process will require that all returning Cultural Workers be subject to the usual Ministry of Health guidelines and protocols and will be required to provide a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before their return flight to Trinidad and Tobago.
Let's hear from some stakeholders on this development, we were joined by Beverly Ramsey-Moore, President of Pan Trinbago, Paige De Leon TTPA Advocate and Shirlane Hendrickson- TUCO General Secretary.
LEAF FEST
Living Environment Arts Festival is a virtual entrepreneurial event for eco-friendly businesses, in commemoration of World Environment Day which will be observed tomorrow. The event tomorrow at 6 pm seeks to bring together stakeholders from various sectors all in the name of environmental consciousness Cindy Andrews Co-Owner and CEO of ILOA West Indies, is one of the main persons behind the event and she joins us now from her base in Tobago.
A CALL FOR IMPROVED WASTE MANAGEMENT
Thank you for staying with us and we continue on the theme of the environment but from a different angle. We were joined by a couple of workers employed at the Solid Waste Management Company who are advocating for improved waste management systems and, a waste management authority. The workers believe this will greatly assist with the country's recycling objectives and help create a safe environment. We were joined by Jason Thomas and Stephen Rennie.
T&T CORPORATE TRAINING ACADEMY
It's not uncommon especially during this pandemic, for there to be a desire to acquire or sharpen an existing skill. The job market worldwide has changed drastically and competition may now be at an accelerated level. Well the Trinidad and Tobago Corporate Training Academy has embarked on a number of sessions, their latest is Weekly Entrepreneurial Workshop and a one- Day Public Speaking Workshop. We were joined by Wendy H. Lewis Director & Senior Facilitator told us more.
THE ART OF WINING: A DANCE DOCUMENTARY
We are joined by Andrew Joseph of Great Things Caribbean Network Ltd. He's here to us about ' The Art of Wining’, it's a documentary that breaks down the history and influence of the popular movement, that have become synonymous with so many parts of our culture.