Morning Edition: 4th July 2023

In this Morning Edition we are joined by Gervase Warner, Chairman of the Caricom Private Sector Organization and CEO of Massy Holdings to discuss the launch of Caricom on Monday as well as remarks made by Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres where he highlighted the urgent need to address the crisis in Haiti, climate change, renewable energy fossil fuel and tackling arms trafficking.
The 2023 SEA results have been released and Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly says the percentage of students scoring above 90 per cent rose by 2.11% up from 0.47% last year. TTUTA President Martin Lumkin.
In this segment we discuss the controversial decision by the Trinity College last week to bar certain students from their graduation ceremony due to their hairstyle.
Live on set now is Shabaka Kambon Founder/ Director - Freedom Project and Research and Education Officer of the Emancipation Support Committee.
We are now joined by Sgt. Ancil Forde for our weekly Tips and Advice from the TTPS.
It's now time to open the lines to hear from you our viewers. call us at 623-1711 ext 1995.
Health and Career Day expo with Managing Director Donald James. Mr. James tell us more about this event?
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us . Tune in for M.E PRIME this evening. We leave you with this image from Angeli Parasramsingh