In this Morning Edition, Attorney at Law, Senior Counsel Martin Daly gives his response to the Prime Minister's media conference on Saturday 2nd July, where he addressed several issues including the AG and the Piarco Airport corruption matter and rumours on social media about an overseas account owned by him Dr. Keith Rowley.
Violence has become the number one issue affecting the population of Trinidad and Tobago, according to the Prime Minister speaking to media over the weekend, he said it has reached a level where it may need to be declared a public health emergency. Dr. Rowley was responding to several killings over the weekend. Reports say the number of persons killed including police, involves shooting stands at 14. Senior Counsel Martin Daly also gives his perspective on this.
In this Business Breakfast segment, sponsored by Value Optical, we highlight the upcoming Tech Hub Islands Summit or "THIS " 2022, a hybrid event happening from July 6th-8th. The pandemic has taught us just how important technology is to our daily lives and the conference plans to build on that area of digital transformation. This year the theme of the Conference is 'Change in Action.' Nirad Tewarie - CEO of AMCHAM T&T, and Karen Tom-Yew Jardine - General Manager, Group Marketing and Communications - Republic Bank Limited, joined to discuss.
Last week's tropical storm watch brought some heavy showers, landslips and gusty winds to some communities. Hardest hit was the tourism oriented community of Grand Riviere where forty families were affected who are now in need of some assistance. Some of the area's most common attractions such as its beaches, rivers and leather back turtles are now threatened after the damage done on Wednesday 29th June. Local Government Councillor Terry Rondon discusses.
In this Artiste Forum segment, "AMI," born Naomi Phill, tells us all about herself and her music. A native Trinidadian, young, buzzing, and promising dance-hall artiste, here to let light shine out of the darkness, through her infectious and electrifying songs.
Describing herself as a singer-songwriter, musician, and singjay, AMI's music is a combination of her favourite genres and influences, tipped with her unique touch and style, geared towards inspiring, impacting and empowering the youth of her generation. She's not focused on only inspiring them, but also encouraging them to chase their GOD given dreams and live on purpose. Champion is a song of encouragement to those going through challenging circumstances in life and feel like giving up. It is a gentle reminder that no matter how weak or incapable you may feel, that you have that Inner strength to carry on and push through no matter what