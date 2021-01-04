Happy New Year from the crew of Morning Edition. It's the start of a brand new academic term and for most students, their learning will remain virtual until further notice. It has been a challenging experience for teachers, students and parents, some more than others. Concerns continue to be raised over students due to write examinations particularly, the Secondary Entrance Examination. We were joined by the President of the national Primary Schools' Principals Association Lance Mottley.
A number of measures are expected to take form this month as announced in the October 5th budget presentation. The Finance minister Colm Imbert said come January 2021 the fuel subsidy will be removed, prices will be subject to market forces and the Government will sell all gas stations owned by the National Petroleum to the private sector with first preference given to existing dealers and concessionaires. In an update, President of the Petroleum Dealers' Association Robin Naraynsingh says that it's very unlikely that there will be a hike increase during the month of January. Mr. Naraynsingh joined us to discuss further.
We stayed on the energy theme, this time switching to news relating to the National Gas Company. They've signed a deal with Touchstone Exploration Inc. for the sale of gas at Ortoire. The deal made international headlines and is described as Touchstone Exploration's 'biggest deal ever'. We were joined by Paul Baay the President and Chief Executive Officer of Touchstone Exploration Inc. joined us from Canada.
It's Nomination Day for both the THA and five electoral districts in Trinidad, both elections are scheduled are January 25th. Over the weekend, word circulated that former Presiding Officer of the Tobago House of Assembly Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus will file nomination papers to contest the Scarborough Calder Hall seat, as an independent candidate. Our Multimedia journalist In Tobago Liz Williams joined us.