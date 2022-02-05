We are discussing the prevalence of crime in Trinidad and Tobago, border security, patrolling and the counter trafficking unit and how it should be addressed in terms of national security and whether or not crime is only getting worse. Joining us this morning to give us his perspective on the situation is Former Head of the National Operations Center, Strategic Security Consultant Commander Garvin Heera.
More than 450 workers are expected to be retrenched from majority State-owned telecommunications provider TSTT.
This according to the Communication Workers Union when contacted by TV6 on Wednesday night.
Via statement on Wednesday TSTT declined to comment, saying while it understands the public's interest in the talks, it "does not consider itself at liberty to put into the public domain, the details of these meetings or of the ongoing consultative process".
CWU secretary general Clyde Elder, told TV6 via telephone TSTT's management intimated its intention to retrench the workers. When yesterday Minister of Labour Stephen Mc Clashie told us he was not in receipt of any formalized notice of plans for retrenchment by TSTT and while the Union has a responsibility to inform its members of developments, he himself believes talks are still is progress and nothing is set in stone…General Secretary of the CWU Clyde Elder to shed some light on the situation.
Dr. Angelique Nixon Director at the Coalition Advocating for Inclusion of Sexual Orientation discusses the recent attacks against women in T&T. People in several quarters have raised their voices against it already calling for more to be done to protect our women. So far at least three women have been murdered and one recently raped after taking what she believed to be a taxi. This morning we welcomed Dr. Nixon who is also a Lecturer and Graduate Studies Coordinator at the Institute for Gender and Development Studies at The UWI St. Augustine to discuss this very worrisome situation and to tell us her thoughts, concerns and about her activism efforts to treat with violence against women.
Bishop Keith Ramdass of Central Ministers Fellowship discusses the upcoming plans for Carnival and if he thinks now is the right time…we also discuss his views on the covid 19 vaccine, many religious leaders have supported the vaccination drive while others have publicly urged their congregations against it.. Today we hear the views on Bishop Ramdass.
A new non profit named Friends of TNT will be hosting a public forum entitled - 'The State of Affairs in Trinidad and Tobago' on Saturday which is the first in a 3 part series, aimed towards creating an avenue for citizens to highlight the challenging issues facing our beloved country in areas such as the economy, crime, sport, culture etc and propose viable solutions for these critical sectors.. with us today to share a bit about it is PRO. Sudesh Ramkissoon.
Principal Medical Officer – Institutions, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards tells of a decline in the number of persons being treated for Covid-19 at the country's Accident and Emergency departments, as well as a decline in the occupancy levels at hospitals in the parallel healthcare system.
Speaking at Wednesday's virtual Covid-19 press conference, Abdool-Richards said occupancy at the parallel healthcare system currently stands at 53 per cent, represented by 477 patients, of which 383 are in hospital and 94 in step-down facilities.
Dr. Tim Gopeesingh says he is not convinced…we chat with Dr. Gopeesingh to share his thoughts on the covid statistics.