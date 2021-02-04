On Thursday's Morning Edition, what are the legal options surrounding the 6-6 deadlock in the THA Election? According to the Prime Minister, the Government through the Parliament will intervene to resolve the matter in the shortest possible time. We heard from attorney Martin George on the matter.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has reiterated his government's commitment to in-school learning at a media conference yesterday. On Monday, some secondary school students will return to classes in preparation for examinations. Under strict Covid-19 protocols in-school learning is expected to expand to accommodate primary school pupils from April. With school being out for almost one year, have the necessary adjustments been made at the school compound to facillitate the resumption of classes?
We were joined by Antonia De Freitas- President of TTUTA.
The creative sector continues to find ways to present their work to the public. Brown Cotton Outreach in collaboration with The Little Carib Theatre is presenting the event 'The Revenge of King Jab Jab: Play Mas With Shakespeare'. Members of the public can view it live at Little Carib on Saturday and Sunday, the cost is $150. There is also a matinee show on WACK 90.1 fm YouTube page , we are joined by Producer of the production Louris Martin Lee-Sing. She's well known in the industry for her various projects and we also have, Sonya Donawa the Manager at Little Carib Theatre.
Pre-pandemic, the country would have been well into carnival celebrations with event activities across both islands. Stakeholders are attempting to keep the carnival spirit alive under covid-19 regulations. One of the latest to come on board is MovieTowne. Their annual carnival city is on and begins on Monday, tickets are $200 and telling us more about what to expect and the protocols governing the event is Heathcliff West the Events and Entertainment Manager.