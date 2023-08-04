Morning Edition: 4th August 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, joining us is Political Analyst Dr. Shane Mohammed to weigh in on the Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar telling citizens "to load up the matic" when criminals invade their homes.
She told her supporters "to load up the matic, pull it back and knock on them again and again" when criminals invade their homes.
She has received both praise and criticism from several quarters for her comments, including for her encouraging citizens to "light them up" earlier this week.
Joining us live on set now is Ms. Denise Ferguson, Executive Manager, Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation, CARIRI , to discuss their third call for proposals for grant funding.
Reports that sewage overflowed from potholes into the capital city yesterday are a cause for concern. Today President of DOMA Gregory Aboud joins us to tell us how the situation impacted business owners and shoppers.