The Debe roundabout is known for vehicular accidents. There have been several serious and fatal accidents where motorists collided with the concrete barriers at the roundabout.
On Sunday a 38 year old man became the latest victim. There have been calls for proper signage, lighting and other alerts to help prevent these accidents. Today we are joined by the Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan to tell discuss the situation and to get an update on the work to be done to treat with the problem.
We now return to our conversation with Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan but now we are shifting gears to discuss bad roads and landslips, protest over these situations and what the ministry is doing to address it.
Let's switch our focus to business and mentorship. The Unit Trust Corporation and the University of the West Indies have collaborated to assist entrepreneurs with companies no more than three years. The aim to is provide a much needed boost to that segment of the population via the programme which offers three tiers of funding.
To tell us more about Urpreneaur and it's objectives are Emile Clifton – Assistant Vice President, Reputation Management, UTC and Julian Henry – Chief Operations Officer, UWI Ventures.
We put the focus onto arts and culture. The National Action Cultural Committee will host its 26th Annual Emancipation Calypso Competition this Saturday at the Cipriani College of Labour. It gets going from 6:30 p.m. and caters for two categories of participants.
The event is a staple of the National Action Cultural Committee and here to tell us more are: Embau Moheni Servant Chairman NACC and
Naomi Sinnette, a Finalist in the 18 – 30 year category.
As part of the country's 60th anniversary of Independence celebrations, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts will host a series of events for public participation. Pan on a Higher Note is a free concert featuring the national instrument happening at NAPA on August 6th & 7th. Tickets are available at the NAPA box office and Akua Leith Director of the National Steel Symphony Orchestra joins us this morning.
In this segment, we are joined by models Danielle Austin and Jean-Luc Joseph to tell us about an upcoming model search happening on August 6th at Presentation College San Fernando. It's hosted by De Jeunesse Bath & Body Products in collaboration with the company 28 Models. It starts at 1 p.m. and our guests are here to give us more details.
Some relief to consumers as National Flour Mills has announced there would be no changes in the prices of any of its products for the rest of 2022.
NFM's unaudited financial results for June 30, 2022 showed the company experienced a $2.3 million after tax loss in the first six months of this year.
However Chairman Nigel Romano says NFM has secured supplies for the rest of the year and does not expect to change prices in the near future. To give his response and his Association's position on this move is President of the Supermarkets Association Rajiv Diptee.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30 p.m. this evening for ME PRIME. Here is a sunset captured from "the Immortelle platform on the east coast".