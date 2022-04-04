From today, all safe zone covid-19 regulations for government's safe zone initiative will be lifted in keeping with the announcement by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley. The business community has been vocal about the impact of the initiative as some would have suffered massive losses due to the pandemic. Let's get the view from a couple representatives and their thoughts on the upcoming Easter long weekend commercial activity.
In our Business Breakfast segment supported by Value Optical, we focus on the T&T Stock Exchange Limited, find out more about their services, achievements and commemoration of their fortieth anniversary plans. Here to tell us more is Chief Executive Officer Ms. Eva Mitchell and Chairman Ian Narine.
Murders and murder suicides are making headlines in Trinidad and Tobago of late, leaving many with concerns about where our country is heading. Over the weekend a 41-year-old mother of two was chopped to death at her home in Barrackpore by her husband who later drank a poisonous substance and died.
In February, a man chopped his wife and drank a poisonous substance not far away at Kanhai Road, Barrackpore. Vashti Suraj-Sookram, 30, survived the attack. Her husband, David Sookram, 38, a mechanic died.
Then just recently a couple who left a note saying they were in debt also committed suicide in the family home. We also saw missing mother Keithisha cudjoe whose body was found down a precipice in Aripo and Suresh Harrickdeo AKA Ghost was found floating in a river bound with electric tape, wire and a belt.
Today we are speaking with Criminologist Darius Figuera to give us his perspective on these incidents and the state of crime and society.
In our Tobago Jazz segment, we are now joined by musician and member of Kariwak Band John Arnold. He is going to share with us his plans for the upcoming "Jazz the return show in Tobago" ....its at the Kariwak Village Garden and features Theron Shaw, Anthony Woodruffe, Lynette Louis and Kariwak Players.