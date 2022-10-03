Conversations surrounding the budget, the Opposition Leader's response and the debate that began on Friday continue both in and outside the parliament.
the budget debate continues today in the House of Representatives as they meet to discuss the Appropriation Financial Year Bill 2023. Political Analyst Dr. Winford James joins us now via zoom, to share his perspective on the dialogue coming from our parliamentarians thus far.
Good Morning Dr. James and thank you for taking the time to be with us, what is your assessment of the budget presentation ?.
It's time for our Business Breakfast segment with the support of Value Optical, thank you for your partnership. The Muslimah brunch is described as the first of its kind and aims to provide a space for Muslim and Non-Muslim women to enjoy a meal for charity.
Organizes say the proceeds will bve donated to children in need and here to tell us more is Yvonne "Yvee" Clarke, Former Miss T&T Universe Representative.
We return our attention to the budget debate with a focus on the youth once again. We are joined by Shanta Seepersad- Former Youth National & regional Parliamentarian. Also, Bradley Osbourne- President of the St. Augustine Association of Postgraduate Students and Khaleem Ali , Deputy CARICOM Youth Ambassador and Former Parliamentarian.
The Human Resource Management Association of T&T is having its C-Suite conversations event on October 12th at the Hyatt regency. It's under the theme ' The Future of Work' and here to tell us more are....Cavelle Joseph-St. Omer President- HRMATT and Andrea Davis- Country manager, DHL.
