In this episode of Morning Edition, political analyst Derek Ramsamooj gives his perspective on Dr. Keith Rowley's crime fighting plan.
The Prime Minister announced that the nation will get a 12 month tax break for the purchase of CCTV cameras. The Prime Minister disclosed that $80 million was spent to purchase 2,500 cameras which are currently being installed at various locations.
He added that another 2,500 will be purchased which means there will be 5,000 cameras operated and owned by the State and will aid in the crime fight.
He also said he planned Monday's meeting of the National Security Council and the meeting with the police heads because he knew that the murder toll reaching 500 would weigh heavy on the people.
Mr. Ramsamooj
Let's focus now on the green screen environmental film festival, which presents an outlet for talented and creative local filmmakers, with a focus on environmentally themed storytelling.
An integral part of the festival is the Very Short Shorts Mobile Film Competition, which challenges them to tell their stories, using mobile devices, in one-minute segments.
Founder Carver Bacchus
We are joined on set by three guests to tll us more about the fundraising dinner Doctors for a Cause. It's hosted by the Esimaje Foundation and funds are in support of the organization's school based 'Cradle to Career Pipeline' Initiative in East Port of Spain.
Dr. David Toby- Chairman of the Foundation, Dr. Oti Esimaje- Director and Co-Founder and Job James- beneficiary.
Drama Making A Difference , DMAD Company..is celebrating the tenth anniversary of their staple production #Laugh.This year it's entitled the Dotish Edition.
It's happening on November 13th, the cost is $199.99 and it's being held at UWI's LRC Auditorium. The proceeds of the show will go towards assisting forty families in need. If you are will to contribute, you can do so via DMAD Company's JMMB chequing account number 00760013266 .
Andre Dillon Creative Director, D MAD Company Kezia Huggins Member- DMAD Company.
The CIF is a high-level business focused event providing a platform for business to engage with business to create busines. To give us some more information on this initiative are Dr. Damie Sinanan (PhD), Manager – Competitiveness and Export Promotion, Caribbean Export Development Agency and Mr. Sekou Alleyne, President – InvesTT.