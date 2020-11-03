Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has asked the Evaluation Committee to re-examine Patriotic's bid following, the disclosure that the proposal was rejected.The committee has been mandated to report to the Cabinet by November 30. We were joined by David Abdulah- MSJ Political Leader and Robin Naraynsingh President of the Petroleum Dealers Association.
The TTPS is reporting a reduction of road fatalities for 2020 by approximately 26%, Acting Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar spoke on this.
The Community Inclusive Mediation Virtual Symposium Brief takes place tomorrow, and initiative of the Community Mediation Division and UNDP. Joining us were Renee Williams and Joanna Joseph of the the Mediation Division of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development and inn the Ministry of Health's Latest Covid-19 Update, as of 4 pm on Monday, November 2nd 2020, T&T recorded no new cases of the virus. The country has a total of 708 active cases. Six people have been discharged from public health facilities with 118 recovered community cases. T&T's death toll remains at 109. We got the perspective from the Medical Association, Dr Darren Dookeeram the President of the Medical Association and member Dr. Hariharan Seetharam Professor of Anesthesia & Critical Care Medicine.