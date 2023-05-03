In this episode of Morning Edition, we kick off the show with MP and Attorney at Law Keith Scotland to discuss the Stand your ground law proposed by the Opposition Leader.
Given the increase crime in the country and the Prime Minister's rejection of it, saying it can allow for legal murder.
Joining us live is Attorney at Law, Larry Lalla to discuss the Brent Thomas matter. Brent Thomas is a businessman who was arrested for illegal possession of firearms and explosives, however the court found his arrest was illegal and the state was ordered to pay compensation.
World Press Freedom day and we extend greeting to all media workers. We are now chatting with Wendy Lewis A Global Keynote Speaker; Corporate Trainer, Founder and Senior Facilitator at The Trinidad and Tobago Corporate Training Academy to discuss her upcoming Mindset, Attitude, Purpose, Seminar.
Jordan Awoye, a Trinidad national resident in the US. Jordan is a wealth management expert who has been featured in Forbes and advises NBA athletes. He does extensive work with young people across the US, and is very much interested in promoting financial literacy among the youth.
Her Excellency Ute König Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, the Federal Republic of Germany to Trinidad and Tobago chats with us now to tell about the European Films Festival.
