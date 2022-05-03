In this Morning Edition, Former Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith officially launched T&T's latest political party over the weekend under the banner ' National Transformation Alliance'.
This comes after weeks of media interviews by Griffith outlining his intention to return to the world politics and specifically, an interest in the role of Prime Minister.We were supposed to be joined by political leader Gary Griffith however, he is under the weather and we are instead joined by Businessman and supporter of the party, Peter George who has responsibility with assisting the party with tis economic roadmap.
The newly elected Political Leader of the People's National Movement Tobago Council says he is ready to get to work at rebuilding the party. Ancil Dennis was elected to head the Tobago arm in the recent internal election. In his very first television interview since capturing the post he joins us this morning to tell us about his plans moving ahead.
In this Morning Edition segment, it's time for our weekly check-in with the TTPS. In its efforts to eradicate the criminal elements within the country the police are seeking greater collaboration with the public and here to tell us how it can be achieved is Sgt. Ancil Forde, Media Ambassador for the TTPS.
In this segment, we feature our Business Breakfast segment and we thank Value Optical for their continued support.
We are joined by Ayanna Phillip of Winbridge Atlantic Capital to tell us more about Amplify 2.0 , a virtual conference geared towards entrepreneurs both seasoned and aspiring as well as those within the corporate world. It's on May 14th, 21st and 28th, there is a $1500 cost and Ms. Phillip will tell us more about what we can look forward to.
As we prepare for the start of the rainy season Domus Windows & Doors is once again collaborating the ODPM and NDPPM to host the webinar 'Resilient Home Construction and Building Back Better '. It's happening this Friday and here to tell us more Terrence Ortt: CEO, Domus Windows & Doors and Haley Anderson: Mitigation Manager of Mitigation, Planning and Research Unit at ODPM.