Morning Edition: 3rd May, 2021

POLITICAL LANDSCAPE
The population anxiously awaits this afternoon's address by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley at 2 pm today, less than one week after he implemented additional Covid-19 measures Thursday 29th. The measures have heaped both praise and condemnation from various quarters.
At a media conference yesterday, the Political Leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdulah called for large franchise holders of restaurant and fast food chains, to assist their workers for the next three weeks during their closure. He has also called on the government to find innovative ways to assist vulnerable workers and members of the society during this period. Mr. Abdulah joined.
SALON OWNER SPEAKS ON LOCKDOWN IMPACT
Let's get a first-hand account from one of businesses impacted by the additional measures that went into effect last Friday. We were joined by Celebrity Hairstylist Candice Mohan, who operates her salon from One Woodbrook Place. Ms. Mohan says the current lockdown is not just having a financial consequence to business owners but also, mentally and emotionally.
ECONOMIC COST OF NATURAL DISASTERS
We are only a few days into the month of May however, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management Wasted No time getting the ball rolling for National Disaster Preparedness Month. This is in preparation for the rainy season officially gets underway in June though, we have already begun to experience some showery activity to cool down the dry season. The idea is to empower communities, that way if any emergency does occur, persons will not have to wait unnecessary lengths for the arrival of first responders.
This and other matters including, Hurricane Awareness and how to properly safe guard your home will be discussed at a free webinar tomorrow from 11 am. We were joined by Sermoya Sandiford- Baisden, Human Resource Analyst ODPM, Terrance Ortt, C.E.O Domus Windows & Doors Ltd and Richard Seeharack Divisional Manager- Construction Damus Building Solutions.
ST. VINCENT VOLANCIC UPDATE
What is the latest with the La Soufriere volcano and its impact on the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines? We were joined by Nadia Slater Deputy Director of the Government Information Agency.
INTERNATIONAL HEADLINES
Brazil has seen a record number of coronavirus deaths for the second straight month as it struggles with a devastating second wave. Here's more from Al Jazeera's Monica Yanakiew reports from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.