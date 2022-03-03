Some 41 employees of the Education Facilities Company Ltd (EFCL) have found themselves on the breadline after receiving termination letters on Monday.According to the Express EFCL staff employees were called into a meeting at 9 a.m. where they got termination notices signed by EFCL chairman Savitree Seepersad.
The termination notice dated February 28, 2022 states: "The company has for some time now been unable to meet its monthly operational expenses, including the payment of salaries to employees, and to pay debts as they fall due. The company has been inundated with litigation which has caused an additional strain on its resources and frozen its bank accounts. The company is unable to carry on the business for which it was established and has decided to close down its undertaking and go out of business." Today we are joined by the President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association to talk more about this development and its impact on schools.
Trinidad and Tobago Association for the Hearing Impaired is celebrating World Hearing Day today March 3rd With us today is Raeanne Hutton, Sign Language Interpreter to tells us more about the importance of this day.
The Ministry of Health has recorded 5 additional COVID fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 3637. The ministry says there are currently 270 patients in hospital with 12 in ICU and 15 in HDU. 546 new cases have also been recorded bringing the total number of active cases to 21,892. We are now joined by Dr. Nicole Ramlachan who will discuss the reduction in Covid-19 hospitalizations and the latest statistics.
Welcome back we are now going to chat with Mr. Kenny Attai- Steering Committee Chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Museum. We will be discussing among other things why we need a T&T Carnival Museum? .How did the Penny Bank come to be available for use by the T&T Carnival Museum? And who are the other collaborators involved in the planning process for the T&T Carnival Museum?
We are now going to be talking about the Love Warrior Sessions: Featuring Brother Valentino and Ruth Osman.
After two years of working mostly behind the scenes, against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, consistently releasing new music and music videos, while embarking on new collaborations, Freetown Collective is set to bring down the curtains on the 2022 edition of the Freetown Feel The Love Tour this Sunday 6 March at Naparima Bowl at 7pm.
Joining us now to tell us more about the tour, and what more 2022 has in store for the band Freetown Collective are its co-founders Muhammad Mukwail and Lou Lyons.