We were live from the Sugar Mills Restaurant at the Mt. Irvine Bay Resort. Thank you to the management and staff for hosting us.

It’s a busy day on the sister isle, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is expected to meet with all twelve assemblymen and also, past THA Chief Secretaries during his visit today. Constitutional Attorney and President of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George will join us and share his perspective.

Following that, we updated you on a meeting held yesterday between the Finance and Economy Joel Jack and members of the Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber. We also got the youth perspective on the political landscape and also tell you about the organization Women of Substance and the work they are doing.

Export Boost Programme

An initiative of the Trade and Industry Ministry seeks to boost T&T exports. Minister Paula Gopee Scoon has embarked on a tour of local manufacturers and we tagged along

PM on WASA

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has described WASA as a place corrupt to the core.

And he promised in Tobago this morning to do whatever is necessary to clean up the public utility.

Rowley On Airport Expansion Project

The ANR Robinson International Airport Expansion project will go on.

This from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, who said the state is acting properly and legally in the process.