We were live from the Sugar Mills Restaurant at the Mt. Irvine Bay Resort. Thank you to the management and staff for hosting us.
It’s a busy day on the sister isle, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is expected to meet with all twelve assemblymen and also, past THA Chief Secretaries during his visit today. Constitutional Attorney and President of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George will join us and share his perspective.
Following that, we updated you on a meeting held yesterday between the Finance and Economy Joel Jack and members of the Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber. We also got the youth perspective on the political landscape and also tell you about the organization Women of Substance and the work they are doing.