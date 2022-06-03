In this Morning Edition, the public is put on notice ....expect more showers today. The inclement weather experienced across the country yesterday resulted in floods, fallen trees and damage to some homes due to a tropical wave....and yesterday the Meteorological Service advised that the Adverse Weather Alert will remain effective till 2 pm today. Senior Disaster Management Coordinator at the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, Jerry David joined us to talk about some of the incidents that occurred yesterday, share his advice and tips.
In this segment, the focus is on the energy sector. The annual energy conference concluded yesterday June 2nd, and during the opening day, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said that the country is in a "volatile energy scenario with the potential for fuel prices to move quickly in either direction" and, as such, the Government "may have little choice but to implement a full liberalisation of local fuel prices".
Also this week, Energy Minister Stuart Young responded to a Reuters article on T&T's gas supply calling it a fallacy. The article entitled 'In LATAM, Peru streaks ahead in LNG race to Europe as Trinidad stumbles', said T& T has 'been unable to reverse an export fall expected to continue for a third consecutive year in 2022 as it struggles to bring more gas output online'.
Former Finance Minister in the PNM Administration Karen Nunez-Tesheira, Former Planning Minister in the People's Partnership Dr. Bhoe Tewarie and Economist and lecturer Dr. Roger Hosein discuss.
Government cut the subvention given to the University of the West Indies by 10 % while also striking down a proposed tuition fee increase. According to finance Minister Colm Imbert, the St Augustine Campus receives from the government ...a total of $500 Million dollars in Tuition and $200 Million in Gate.
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly said, comparatively across Campuses, Fees at St Augustine are the lowest in the region, having not increased in 21 years. But in T&T, government covers 82 percent of the student's tuition while other governments cover 80 percent. Government has agreed to consider the increase for the academic year 2023/2024.
Shadow Education Minister Anita Haynes joined via Zoom to give her opinion on the situation.
In this segment, Charmaine Spencer Marketing Consultant, Caribbean & Latin America, Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority and Roger Perry Marketing Manager, Ministry of Creative Industries & Innovation talk about Antigua & Barbuda Carnival
With Covid-19 restrictions eased in most countries, it's now much easier to plan a vacation at your desired destination. Regionally, islands are seeking to captialize on some much needed revenue and carnival activities are perfect to do so. The twin island of Antigua & Barbuda is preparing for its annual carnival festivities in August and on Saturday 4th June, the Tourism Authority will host a road show at MovieTowne and Gulf City Mall.
In this " Sweet T&T " segment we feature Chef Allan Bachan, founder of Hungry Nature TT. He is a Private Chef and also does Catering, started his business in 2018 based on his passion to deliver a soulful experience of textures and flavours through his food.
In 2020 he expanded his culinary path and created IN THE MIDDLE, a concept which specializes in customized sandwiches. He's here with us, Chef Allan Bachan thank you and what do you have for us today?.