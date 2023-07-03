Morning Edition: 3rd July 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, Hanif E Benjamin, Clinical Traumatologist discusses the protection of children and the Proclamation of Children's Community Residences, Foster Care and Nurseries Act, Chap. 46:04.
There has been a recent spike in police involved killings. To speak with us on these incidents and the impact it maybe having on public confidence in the TTPS is Vice President of the Police Social and welfare Association Asp
Ishmael Pitt and Trustee Selwyn Marcano.
It's time now for our Business Breakfast segment. Today we are joined by Public Relations Officer of Unicomer Trinidad ltd, Shahad Ali and Regional Manager, Annelle Joachim to tell us about their new 3rd Party Extended warranty.
On the weekend the Hunters Search and Rescue team had another successful exercise. They managed to rescue young Jenysa Murray who went missing on Friday. With us this morning is chatting Head of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team Mr Vallance Rambharat.
Trinidad and Tobago has been successful in the Miss India Worldwide competition. Attorney at Law Anise Ali, took the crown on June 18th.
