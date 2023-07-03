In this episode of Morning Edition, Hanif E Benjamin, Clinical Traumatologist discusses the protection of children and the Proclamation of  Children's Community Residences, Foster Care and Nurseries Act, Chap. 46:04. 

There has been a recent spike in police involved killings. To speak with us on these incidents and the impact it maybe having on public confidence in the TTPS is Vice President of the Police Social and welfare Association Asp

Ishmael Pitt and Trustee Selwyn Marcano.

It's now time to open the lines to hear from you our viewers. Call us at 623-1711 ext 1995.

It's time now for our Business Breakfast segment. Today we are joined by Public Relations Officer of Unicomer Trinidad ltd, Shahad Ali and Regional Manager, Annelle Joachim to tell us about their new 3rd Party Extended warranty.

On the weekend the Hunters Search and Rescue team had another successful exercise. They managed to rescue young Jenysa Murray who went missing on Friday. With us this morning is chatting Head of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team Mr Vallance Rambharat.

Trinidad and Tobago has been successful in the Miss India Worldwide competition. Attorney at Law Anise Ali, took the crown on June 18th.

Thank you to all of our guests for joining us. Tune in for M.E PRIME this evening. We leave you with this image from Abigail Joseph, "Majestic beauty of the hiking trail" near Las Lomas. 

Morning Edition: 3rd July 2023

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

THA EXECUTIVE DENIES BEING INTERVIEWED BY POLICE

THA EXECUTIVE DENIES BEING INTERVIEWED BY POLICE

The Executive Council of the Tobago House of Assembly vehemently refutes and categorically denies that "Some members of the THA Executive Council have been interviewed by police." This follows information from police on Saturday, that members of the THA were interviewed .

RESIDENT UPSET

RESIDENT UPSET

Businessman Ulric Blackman says he is losing business due to a leaking pipe outside his restaurant and Guest house in Carnbee Tobago. The owner of Papa B's Inn told TV6'S Elizabeth Williams since 2007 he communicated with Wasa , and to date they have not completely fixed the problem. 

UNC STANDS BY CANDIDATE

UNC STANDS BY CANDIDATE

The United National Congress says the Central Bank’s attempt to force its employee, a UNC local government candidate, to withdraw his nomination due to a breach in their policy is hypocritical.

The Opposition says in taking the matter to court, they will force a review of the bank’s policy which it believes is disproportional and infringes on the rights of citizens.

PAST 7 DAYS

PAST 7 DAYS

Trinity College came in for harsh criticism, after it was reported that a number of students were denied the opportunity to cross the stage, because of their hairstyles

A surprising revelation was made in the Jack Warner extradition matter

And, the UNC entered into accommodations with three other parties, ahead of local government elections