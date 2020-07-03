The Prime Minister addressed the nation yesterday commenting on the protest action earlier in the week and, he announced a national recovery team to address the ills within marginalized communities. Well the Opposition United National Congress held a virtual meeting last night. We heard what Political Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar had to say on the initiative.
We continued to follow the Guyana what's happening regarding the Guyana elections. Parliamentary Secretary, Minister in the Ministry of Health Joseph Hamilton. He is a former Member of Parliament and an Electoral Candidate for the People Progressive Party/Civic.
The Prime Minister addressed the nation yesterday commenting on the protest action earlier in the week and, he announced a national recovery team to address the ills within marginalized communities. Well the Opposition United National Congress held a virtual meeting last night, we'll hear what Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had to say on the initiative.
We continue to follow the Guyana what's happening regarding the Guyana elections. Parliamentary Secretary, Minister in the Ministry of Health Joseph Hamilton. He is a former Member of Parliament and an Electoral Candidate for the People Progressive Party/Civic.
The National Gas Company has stepped up its technological game by introducing an app,which can be used to identify consumers' energy use of everyday appliances. EnergySmartTT can be accessed via Google Play and Apple App Store, we were joined by a couple of representatives to tell us about its benefits Sheldon Jerome- Commercial Manager, manufacturing Industries & Energy Efficiency and Shane Wilson- Commercial Analyst, Manufacturing Industries & Energy Efficiency
All that and more to come on the show including information about the Republic Bank Decibel Entertainment Festival which begins on Friday 3rd July and concludes on Sunday 12th July, 2020.