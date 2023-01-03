In this episode of Morning Edition, today marks the beginning of the second term of the academic year and we are checking in with the President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association Martin Lum Kin .
While schools are scheduled to be reopened as planned, the TTUTA president has raised some concerns about health and safety. Mr. Lum Kin, can you elaborate for us ?
After 37 days of being cut off from vehicular traffic, following adverse weather and flooding which destroyed the Manzanilla Mayaro Road, remote parts of south eastern Trinidad have been reconnected.
Let's get your feedback for the next few minutes on matters of crime and security, 623-1711 extension 1995.
The countdown is on for T&T's carnival and for today's Business Breakfast segment, we are discussing the Business side of carnival. Today we focus on Tobago and according to Chairman of the Carnival Mas Band Association Jemma Bedlow, an allocation of $1.3 million was agreed upon to be allocated.
We are joined by Band leader of Iconic mas Dexter Sandy who tell us that he is opting not to bring out a band for T&T's carnival since he participated in Tobago's inaugural Carnival. Instead, Mr. Sandy is hosting a series of events called 'Soca after mas' , so he joins us now to talk about his latest business venture.
Safety and security concerns remain a high priority in T&T and the TTPS is calling on members of the public to continue to work with them, when it comes to reporting lawless behaviour. In addition to the murder toll , concerns have also been raised of the past few days about the use of fireworks and it safety concerns it poses.
Sgt. Ancil Forde of the TTPS joins us now good morning and thank you for being with us.
After two years of no Carnival activity, the first day of the New Year was kicked off with a total of six fetes one of them being Soka In Moka "The Return". The fete was attended by hundreds and held at St Andrews Golf Course in Moka Maraval. Here's some of the action.
We are now by Terri Lyons, the reigning Calypso Monarch and newly crowned, Queen of Queens Regional Female Calypso Monarch. Terri good morning and thank you very much for being here with us today.
It's time for us to wrap up today's show and we leave you with this image by Robert Tardieu, on his way to the mainland Trinidad.