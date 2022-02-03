Over 1500 persons have been reported missing since the start of 2020... but despite public perception that women are disproportionately affected, data show that MALES make up the vast majority of those who are eventually found dead. Rynessa Cutting spoke with Inspector Grant of the TTPS Crime and Problem Analysis Branch, and files this report.
Political Editor Juhel Browne gets a perspective from the Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds. We know the country is one step closer to decriminalising pepper spray for personal, protective use and this was revealed during an interview with Attorney General.
Stats from the TTPS show over 1500 persons have been reported missing since the start of 2020 and MALES make up the vast majority of those who are eventually found dead. Minister, we don;t expect crime to go away overnight but we continue to see a trend of shootings...and persons reported missing being found dead.
The Communications Workers Union has said over 400 TSTT workers are earmarked for retrenchment. This follows talks between the company and the union on a restructuring exercise.
However, in a statement issued yesterday, TSTT said "While the Unions may choose to air their grievances via the media," the telecommunications provider "does not agree that it should itself follow suit." TSTT said that while it fully understands the public's ...and the media's... interest in this matter, it "does not consider itself at liberty to put into the public domain, the details of these meetings or of the ongoing consultative process."
Mr. Clyde Elder Secretary General of the Communications Workers' Union joins us to tell us more.
After last year's success, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organization and TV6 have partnered to bring you two more concert events for the carnival 2022 season. Part two of De Veterans Calypso Show is happening live on the rooftop this Friday right after the news at 8:30 pm. It features live performances from Drupatee, Crazy, Sugar Aloes, Funny, Bally and more.
The collaboration was the initiative of then Vice President, now President of TUCO Ainsley King. He joins us now to talk about the show and other matters relating to Carnival.
Former Chutney Soca Kenneth Salick talks to us about his latest release and the Carnival season.
From her distinctive sound, hit music and hypnotizing performances...Denise " Saucy Wow' Belfon continues to satisfy fans year upon year. She's also gained success with music streaming and social media videos....where she has over two hundred million views for the Tik Tok Challenge and more recently...the collaborative effort she dis with dancehall sensation Shenseea .