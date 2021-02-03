On Wednesday's Morning Edition, how much longer will we have to wait for a solution to the Tobago House of Assembly deadlock? Sittings have been held, changes to the executive announced all this, without a clear winner to the January 25th election. One former Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles is of the belief that the Chamber sittings held without an elected presiding officer is illegal. Mr Charles joined us.
We opened the phones lines to get your perspective. What More can be Done to ensure the safety of our Women?
World Cancer Day will be commemorated tomorrow under the 'I Am and I Will.' Many of us directly or indirectly, have been impacted by the disease which scientists are still working on a cure for. The positive side is, there are things we can do to better protect ourselves and loved ones. The Cancer Society of Trinidad and Tobago continues their work year round, raising awareness, hosting events and other outreach initiatives.
The safety and protection of women continue to be a major concern and is sadly reflected one too many times in the media. Justice for Women Foundation has joined the call of many organisations, who are working towards facilitating the change that is necessary to finding solutions. The Justice for Women Foundation was birthed following the tragic death of Ashanti Riley in December 2020, we were joined by two key members, Athia Adams Chief Executive Officer Justice for Women Foundation and Joseph " Joey" Rivers- Musician & Music Producer.
We were joined by Gabre-Jesu McTair, the Director of Physical Education and Sport Division of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development. He's here to tell us more about their online Digital Sport Calendar.