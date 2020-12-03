On today's Morning Edition in matters related to education, received a lot of attention over the past two weeks, when news broke of the changes to certain education programmes. A follow-up to that was Government's Spotlight on Education last week, where the state revisited the idea of Sex Education in the classroom and an alternative to the SEA exam . Joining us was Lance Mottley, President of NAPSPA, the National Primary Schools Principals Association.
Ahead of Friday's debate on the Procurement Legislation, the Opposition is outright rejecting the proposed amendments to the Procurement Legislation ahead of the debate. In a release by the Leader of the Opposition, the Government was accused of failing to operationalise the legislation. Mrs Persad-Bissessar further stated that "this is the third attempt by this PNM Government to water-down the Procurement Legislation". However, these claims were dismissed by the Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi who on this show last week, sought to clear the air giving reasons why the government is not to blame for the delay. Former Planning and Development Minister Dr. Bhoendratt Tewarie also shared his views on social media and joined us.
In recognition of International Day for Persons with Disabilities, the Equal Opportunity Commission is on a drive to make the community more of their rights. Are amendments needed to the law to better serve someone living with disabilities? We were joined by Ian Roach, the new Chairman of the Equal Opportunity Commission and Haran Ramkaransingh, Director Legal Services, Equal Opportunity Commission.
It's a staple this time of year with a message many would say, is needed now more than ever. 'Believe' is making its way to audiences over a two weekend period under the theme 'Bring Us Hope'. It's December 11th-13th and 18th-20th at Queen's Hall, we were joined by John Thomas- Producer, Cecilia Salazar- Performer and Nakita Gadsby- Performer.
It's no secret that there are significant ties between India and T&T so, why not have some Chutney in Bollywood? Music Director Sneha Khanwalkar worked with our very own Dr. Visham Bhimull, Founder of of Caribbean Hindustani Organisation to include a taste of T&T in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' which featured Chutney Artistes Rasika Dindial and Videsh Sookoo. Telling us more about how that was received and perhaps future plans to include Indo-Caribbean Culture in Bollywood, both Ms. Sneha Kanwalkar- Bollywood Music Producer and Dr. Visham Bhimull- Primary Care Physician / Cultural Activist /Founder of Caribbean Hindustani Org.