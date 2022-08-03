The Protective Services are again met with disappointment after their latest sit down with the C.P.O. yesterday. The Fire Officers Association and the Prison officers Association say they are frustrated and disrespected after receiving a final salary increase offer of 4 per cent.
According to reports, the unions were informed that the government would not be increasing its offer of 4 per cent for the years 2014 to 2019 to prison officers. To tell us more and what's next for the unions are Fire Association President Leo Ramkissoon and Prison Association President Ceron Richards.
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds revealed plans to rename national spaces and road to honour local heroes instead of colonial times. Speaking during Emancipation Celebrations on Monday he said an inter-ministerial committee was established by the Prime Minister several months ago, to examine and move this process along. Responding to this announcement today is Cross Rhodes Freedom Project Director Shabaka Kambon.
Murders, rape and home invasions...crime in Trinidad and Tobago is a serious issue of concern. Last month the Prime Minister described it as a Public Health emergency. To give us his perspective on this very troubling reality facing the country is President of the San Juan Business Association Jason Roach.
Trinidad and Tobago is sending an athlete to the Commonwealth Esports Championships to participate in the efootball competition. Joining us this morning to tell us more about this exciting development is Founder of GOAL Esports and President of Electronic Sports Federation of TT Kwesi Charles.
Nicholas Lee Paul history making performance at the Commonwealth Games has made all of Trinidad and Tobago smile again. The 23 year old record holder in the sprints in winning Gold (keirin), Silver (Match Sprint) and Bronze (Kilometer time trial) has established his place in cycling regality,
His brave character and fighting spirit have warmed not only the hearts of his country folk but also many neutrals in the cycling world. Many have credited his family upbringing and support for Nicholas Paul success both on and off his cycle. This morning to discuss that and more is his father Darren Paul.
