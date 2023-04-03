In this Episode of Morning Edition, we begin the show today with Farai Hove Masaisai, Attorney at Law to discuss the reported mix up the in serving of documents connected to the Vindra Naipaul Coolman case. Today we are chatting a the proper procedure for situations like this.
We now to open the lines to hear from you, call us at 623-1711 ext 1995.
The Autistic Society of Trinidad and Tobago observes World Autism Awareness Day tomorrow, Tuesday, 4 April. It says this year, ASTT focuses on the role of sensory integration and processing in learning and behaviour, as it relates to autistic children and adults. To tell us more is Centre Manager, Amoy Raymond Boodoo.
Welcome back its time for our Business Breakfast so let's talk food prices. President of the Supermarkets Association Rajiv Diptee is with us now to discuss reports from the Central Statistical Office (CSO), about the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages being 17.33% higher in January 2023 than in January 2022, and it's impact on consumers.
Welcome back let's shift geared now to the Bocas Lit Fest Children's Storytelling Caravan. With us is Alette Liz Williams the Marketing and Media Manager, The Bocas Lit Fest to share more about it.
The Holy Trinity Cathedral is preparing to celebrate its 200th anniversary. With us live on set to tell us more about it are, The Right Reverend Claude Berkley, Bishop of Trinidad and Tobago.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join for M.E PRIME at 9:30pm.