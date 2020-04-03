On Friday's show, we updated you on local, regionally and internationally on the effects of COVID-19.
There's finally been some closure to the 2015 Prison Break at least, regarding the officers who were suspended. In a letter to the officers, The Public Service Commission exonerated the officers of any disciplinary charges related to the matter. Industrial Relations Officer Wendell Mitchell of the Prison Officers Association will joined us on set to discuss that and the COVID-19 concerns among officers.
Later on we give you some health tips with Michelle Ash- Chief Nutritionist and HOD of the Nutrition and Metabolism Division and Caribbean Airlines has updated its current travel waiver, to include customers with travel plans between July 1st to August 30th, 2020, which may be impacted by the COVID-19. Customers will be allowed to rebook their tickets without attracting change fees but are subject to certain conditions, we were joined by Dionne Ligoure, Head of Corporate Communications.