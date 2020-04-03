On Friday's show, we updated you on local, regionally and internationally on the effects of COVID-19.

There's finally been some closure to the 2015 Prison Break at least, regarding the officers who were suspended. In a letter to the officers, The Public Service Commission exonerated the officers of any disciplinary charges related to the matter. Industrial Relations Officer Wendell Mitchell of the Prison Officers Association will joined us on set to discuss that and the COVID-19 concerns among officers.

Later on we give you some health tips with Michelle Ash- Chief Nutritionist and HOD of the Nutrition and Metabolism Division and Caribbean Airlines has updated its current travel waiver, to include customers with travel plans between July 1st to August 30th, 2020, which may be impacted by the COVID-19. Customers will be allowed to rebook their tickets without attracting change fees but are subject to certain conditions, we were joined by Dionne Ligoure, Head of Corporate Communications.

COVID-19 claims 6th person in T&T

COVID-19 claims 6th person in T&T

COVID-19 has claimed yet another life in T&T, with the number of deaths now at six. The Ministry of Health also reported three additional positive cases, that number stands at 97.

New-Yorker Speaks

New-Yorker Speaks

There are more than 236-thousand COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The highest national tally, in the world.

WHO: Countries must include Asymptomatic cases

WHO: Countries must include Asymptomatic cases

The World Health Organisation tells countries to include asymptomatic cases in their COVID19 reporting and if you thought a onetime shut down would do the trick in eradicating the novel coronavirus, the organisation's expert on global health says that may not be the case.