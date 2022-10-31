Morning Edition:31st October 2022

In this episode of Morning Edition, we are joined by Meteorologist at the M.E.T Service, Mr. Gary Benjamin to get the latest update on the weather.
The M.E.T. Office is putting the public on Alert River Levels across major rivers and smaller tributaries of northern, central and southern Trinidad are currently either spilling in some parts or close to threshold values.
In its advisory yesterday it said runoff from heavy rainfall was still causing levels to slowly rise and periods of rainfall are still likely over the next 24 - 48 hours.
As a result, there is moderate risk to public safety, livelihood and property. Today we are joined Meteorologist at the MET Service Gary Benjamin to get the latest update on what can be expected throughout the day.
With the murder toll now crossing 500, Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob is adamant the police will not back down in its fight against criminals. He adds that he is saddened by stark reality.
However, he said the Police Service would be moving forward with the mindset of not surrendering. He joins us now to give his perspective on the crime and homicide situation in the country and to discuss how the police plan to tackle the problem.
Maggi is a household brand that is owned and distributed by Nestle Trinidad and Tobago Limited and has been a staple in Trinidad's culinary heritage. The brand supplies a wide range of cooking solutions for everyday meal preparation – these include Soup Mixes, Coconut Milk, Powdered Seasonings, and Jerk Seasonings.
This has resulted in an increase in the uptake and usage at restaurants and other food service establishment across the Island.
It is against that background that they introduced "The Maggi Food Court" in 2021.....With us today are Simone Edwin- Executive Chef, Winner of Maggi Food Court Caribbean, Online, Ockino Petrie-Business Executive Officer (Online) and Ricardo Hepkins- Executive Chef (Online).
Frustrated farmers in Wallerfield are saying enough is enough. They are reportedly joining forces with a private security company to protect them against criminals.
According to reports the perimeter of the farmers' homes and farms will be monitored by private security cameras with the help of a small company.
Today we are speaking with Head of the Agri Society Darryl Rampersad to tell us what exactly is happen with the farmers.
We are now chatting with Kelvin Jacob C.E.O of Spice Mas Corporation in Grenada, about his visit to the sister isle for Tobago's Carnival. His thoughts on the event and his plans for future collaboration.
