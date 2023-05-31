In this episode Of Morning Edition, the 2023 rainy season has been declared in Trinidad and Tobago. The rainy season usually includes flooding which not only impacts communities, but plants operated by WASA and T&Tec resulting in a disruption in services.
Joining us this morning is Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales to discuss the water issues and some of the successes of the Ministry.
We are focusing on the issue of road safety now, over 40 persons have been killed in road traffic accidents this year. The latest victim is a police officer who died in a crash on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near Barataria on Tuesday.
With us now to discuss road safety is Former Chief Engineer at the Ministry of Works and Transport and UWI Lecturer, Dr. Trevor Townsend.
Here with us this morning is Dr. Raghunath Mahabir, he is an International and Regional Security Expert to tell us about an upcoming International Conference on Security, Intelligence and Defense in the Caribbean.
The Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society is about to host its Relay for Life Event. Chair of the Society Dr. Asante Le Blanc and Ms. Sherine Mungal are joining us now to speak about the event.
Jerk, Wine, and Jazz. You want to hear more? with the details are Ruth Osman-Rose and Jacquie Watson-Diaz.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us tune in for the 12thManTT at 8:30pm followed by M.E PRIME.