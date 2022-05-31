In this Morning Edition, Mr. Martin George discusses the Attorney General Reginald Armour's call for the Caribbean Court of Justice be recognised as this country's final Court of Appeal. The comments came during the debate of a private motion moved by Independent Senator Anthony Vieira . In response, a number of attorneys including, Mr. George cautioned on the AG on such a move.
In last week's Express Newspaper he said that T& T should approach this with caution as the timing just isn't right. Mr. George gives his opinion on everything.
East Indian delicacies and culture reigned supreme yesterday as the country observed another Indian Arrival Day holiday. Today concludes the month long observance of Indian Heritage Month which this year commemorates the 177th anniversary of the Fatel Razack in 1845. The holiday was granted back in 1994 first called Arrival Day and later changed to Indian Arrival Day, Founder of Caribbean Hindustani Dr. Visham Bhimull talks about this year's celebration.
In this segment, Sgt. Ancil Forde focuses on the country's international crime ranking, which puts Trinidad and Tobago as the 6th most dangerous country in the world.
In this Business Breakfast segment, Dana Hayes-Burke, Business Strategist, Business Coach, and International Conference Speaker, gives some valuable business advancement tips. Mrs. Burke has been featured in several publications and is on a mission to give business owners the tools to move from hustler to CEO.
In this Artiste's Forum segment Chad "ChaddyCub" Ramkhelawan, a Trinidadian born singer, songwriter, music video director and producer, discusses his artistry. The aim of his music is not just entertain, but to engage his audience on an emotional level to become a better version of themselves. After establishing his signature trademark, 'The CUB' brand, which encompasses a collaboration between video production to creative clothing design.
He talks about his two recent song releases entitled 'Side' and Love of God.'