In this Episode of Morning Edition, We kick off the show today with Senior Counsel Martin Daly to discuss the State's victory in the million dollar Piarco Airport lawsuit in the Miami court.
The revelation was made by Former Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi via social media yesterday.
With us now is Rev. Karen Alexis of Walking in Freedom Ministry, and National Security Advisor Garvin Heerah to discuss their upcoming programme. They are embarking on an inaugural outreach program specifically targeting the men of our nation.
Thank you for staying with us, Charles Chocolates has been supporting the CATCH National Junior Championships since 1988. The theme this year is "What A Catch" and begins on Monday 3rd April 2023. to tell us more are Hayden Mitchell- President, Tennis Association TT and Kale Dalla Costa- Athlete.
Councillor Malouia Bourne, Belmont North/West is with us live to talk about the Mayor's annual Easter Walk.
