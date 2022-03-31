April 19th all students including those at Early Childhood Care and Education Centres. The announced was made last Saturday by Dr. Keith Rowley and on Monday, the Ministry of Education outlined its implementation plan. The guidelines include; Back to school orientations for staff, parents and children, strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols by persons on the compound and a return to a regular school timetable.
The Ministry of Education also revealed that meetings are ongoing to deal with incidents of school violence. The Minister says, this would facilitate the formal involvement of the other Ministries and agencies...as intervention through Student Support Services is inadequate to fully address the problem. Marlon Seales TUTTA's 1st Vice President joins us.
Minister of Works and Transport has launched the National Road Safety Council, the members of the council received their instruments of appointment on Monday. The National Road Safety Council is the overarching body comprising inter-agency and multi-sector stakeholders, designed to serve as the lead authority on matters pertaining to road traffic safety interventions and initiatives.
The reconstitution of this Council forms part of the ministry's agenda and strategy to reduce road traffic-related incidents in Trinidad and Tobago. One of the stakeholders is Arrive Alive and to speak with us more about this is President Of Arrive Alive Sharon Inglefield.
Days after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ended their week-long tour of the Caribbean, the Prime Minister joined his Caricom counterparts in calling for reparations for slavery. Speaking at the PNM's celebration in commemoration of Spiritual Baptist Shouter Liberation Day Dr Keith Rowley said while an acknowledgement of the heinous act of slavery by the duke was good, it was time for him to put the proverbial money where his mouth was. This morning we are joined by the Director of Regional and African Affairs at the Emancipation Support Committee Kafra Kambon.
'Dry Season Program is due to begin on Monday and this season they are offering courses in Trinidad Patois, Traditional Medicine, Caribbean Drumming and Caribbean philosophy part two. Interested participants can email www.caribbeanyardcampus.org and joining us via Zoom are:
Lucia Regina Ellis , she is a traditional healer of the Garifuna nation in Belize. She serves CYC as a member of the coordinating team for the course "Sweet Broom and Bitter Bush: the Science of Traditional Medicine'. Also with us is Thomas Isaac a teacher of philosophy and a member of the coordinating team for the course 'Philosophizing the Caribbean 2: Movement as Meaning.'
Focussing on arts and entertainment and the work of music Conductor and Composer Michael Hudlin, who will take on Handel's
'The Pursuit of Greatness' .It's happening on Saturday at Queen's Hall from 7:30 pm falls under Music TT's Live Music District series and and is the first of three concerts to take place in 2022.