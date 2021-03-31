As we heard in the newscast, the Covid-19 vaccines arrived in the country as scheduled last evening. This puts the country on track for its vaccination rollout plan scheduled to begin on April 6th and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says a rollout of up to 1,000 shots a day is expected in April.
Tobago is scheduled to receive its batch of vaccines on Thursday as the Minister added that, the vaccines will be distributed across 21 sites in Trinidad and Tobago for rollout.
We were joined by Idi Stuart the President of the Registered Nurses Association.
We got your views in our Have Your Say segment on the arrival of the vaccines and the vaccination drive scheduled to begin on April 6.
Now that the Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in the country, is there now a glimmer of hope from the business community?
While the government maintains that the majority of the economy is in fact open, members of the Business sector in particular, the small and medium enterprises have been calling for greater support to aid in the economic recovery. Businesses continue to count their losses as a result of the restrictions implemented during the pandemic and are hoping that with the vaccination plan, they can return to some semblance of normalcy.
We were joined by Rampersad Sieuraj, President of the Penal Debe Chamber of Commerce and Clint Arjoon, President of the Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce.
We were joined by Eric Sonnier, Director of Accelerator Programs at TechBeach Retreat. They have taken their mandate to expand the Caribbean's digital landscape to another level by offering twenty Caribbean startups participating in the regional accelerator programme, the opportunity to enroll in Shopify for Startups. It's a six month programme intended to help tech-based businesses at a very specific stage in their growth process.
The application process for the programme ends on April 2 and Mr. Sonnier was here and told us more.
Easter observances official begin on Thursday April 1st, with Holy Thursday leading straight into Easter Sunday. Come this Easter Sunday from 5pm ,The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will host the event
"Sacred Classics, Hymns and Spirituals". It's an period of inspiration and spirit-filled performances produced by local top tenor and impresario John Thomas .Tickets are $250 and we were joined by John Thomas - Impresario/ Operatic Tenor and Tenor Performer Jake Salloum.