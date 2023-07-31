Morning Edition: 31st July 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, we are discussing the issue of cellphone jammers in our nation's prisons and their efficacy and reports of drones flying over prison facilities.
National Security/ Law Enforcement Expert Paul Daniel Nahous is here with us.
The Public Services Association is being told to accept the CPO's 4 % offer and move on to fresh negotiations for the period 2020 to 2022. Joining us live now is Jennifer Frederick a member of the PSA.
It's time for our Business Breakfast segment with Economist Mariano Browne to get his perspective on Standard & Poor's and Moody's International positive ratings on TT's Investment Grade Rating.
Eshe's Learning Centre, a school that caters for children with learning disabilities at the primary level, is now venturing into the secondary level, come September . To tell more is Ms Kitts Cadette - Education Consultant , Ms. Crystal Williams - Senior Teacher at Eshe's Secondary Program.
The Abilene Wildcats Track Club is celebrating 60 years this year. To tell us more is Shedley Branche: President of Abilene Wildcats Athletic Club, and Dr. Hilary Bernard: Member of the Abilene Diamond Jubilee Organizing Committee.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us. Tune in for M.E PRIME this evening. Have a happy and safe Emancipation Day and as we go we leave you with this image of Emancipation celebrations in Trinidad and Tobago.