In this episode of Morning Edition, joining us via zoom is Attorney at Law Larry Lalla to discuss the 20 million dollars to be paid to 9 of the men who were freed of the kidnapping and murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.
They were awarded the money by the court on Monday for malicious prosecution but first lets have a look at this story.
With the murder toll climbing due to gang activity concerns are being raised in several quarters. Today we are chatting with Attorney at Law and Legal advisor for the TTPS Zaheer Ali about the situation.
In this 2nd hour of Morning Edition with us now is the Chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers Vivek Charran to discuss the economy, diversification and transformation of the local economy.
Acting Police Commissioner Erla Christopher has topped the list of candidates for the post of Police Commissioner.
Her name has now been submitted to Parliament for debate on Friday.
To speak with us on this latest development is Attorney at Law and former member of the Police Service Commission Martin George.
Here is where we open the phones lines to you our listeners to get your thoughts on the issues affecting you and to get your perspective on the many matters discussed on the show today. You can contact us at 623-1711 ext 1995.
Keisha Harris also known as Lady Lava is a Trinidadian singer and songwriter of Soca and Dancehall. She was raised in Cunupia and began her journey with an interest in poetry. She joins us live on set to chat a bit about her career and then she will perform 2 of her songs for us.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today and join us at 8:30pm for ME Prime. See you tomorrow but in the mean time we leave you with this image of the dame Lorraine.