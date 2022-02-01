We chat with a Former Chairman of the Police Service Commission Professor Ramesh Deosaran on the current state of PSC, the controversial Firearm Users License issue and the continuous problem of gang violence and crime in the country. Professor Deosaran was also a Former Independent Senator and Former Director of the UWI Centre of Criminology and Psychological Research Centre. He was also Chairman of a Cabinet appointed committee to inquire about Prison Reman Yard Conditions, he was Chairman of the cabinet appointed Police Manpower Audit Committee.
it's not very often we have the opportunity to talk with families personally impacted by the Covid-19 virus but, for this Community Spotlight segment we'll be doing just that. The impact of the virus has far reaching consequences and for many families...it's one of the worse experiences they have been though. ' Covid is no laughing Matter ' is the title of Malik Sharbodie's SEA Exam Creative Writing essay, telling the story of how his dad..Officer Derrick Shardodie contracted the virus.
Officer Shardodie spent several weeks in recovery and his son, not only wrote about the experience but earned himself a distinction n last year's exam. The piece is now being used a part of a UNDP Covid-19 education drive. Malik is now a first form student of St. Mary's College, he joins us now along with his dad.
Scotiabank is the latest major company to announce a transformation exercise and says the move will affect 149 workers. Quoted in a newspaper report, the bank said the decision was not taken lightly and vowed to ensure all employees are treated fairly and with respect as they transition employment. Scotiabank added it has become necessary due to its digital transformation. Unions have slammed the move calling it unjust.
The San Fernando branch at Cipero and Rushworth Streets will close on March 18, and the operations will be integrated into the High Street location. Additionally, the Park and Pembroke Streets branch will close on April 14. The operations will be integrated at the Independence Square branch in Port of Spain. Trevor Johnson - General Secretary BIGWU joins us.
on Saturday T&T recorded a record 1,081 new Covid cases, previous highest record was reported on January 20, with 1,063 new cases. Yesterday the reported 449 new infections and fourteen additional deaths. Today is the last day in the month of January and thus far, over 520 deaths have been recorded.
Let's get the Opposition's assessment of what has transpired thus far for 2022 and how does the UNC feel about safe zone carnival events during a pandemic ?. Dr. Rishad Seecheran the Member of Parliament for Caroni East joins us.