On Tuesday (December 29th), the Central Bank's Monetary Policy Announcement said that while the economy remained subdued during the third quarter of 2020, there were signs of resurgence in construction. Notably in public works and home repairs as well as manufacturing. Headline inflation remained contained according to the Central Bank, measuring 0.9 percent in the 12 months to November. However, there has been an increase in food inflation to 5.1per cent in November compared with 2.1 per cent in August, possibly related to Covid-19 disruptions in supply from domestic and imported sources.
We heard from the members of the Business Community on their perspective heading into the New Year. Have they seen encouraging signs and what is feeling of their membership? We were joined by Lara Quentrall-Thomas , President of the T&T Collation of Service Industries, Diane Hadad- Chairperson of the Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce and Hassel Thom, President - Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants and Tourism Association.
Covid-19 regulations, police killings and community protests were just some of the headlines relating to the TTPS for 2020. We got a reflective perspective from the Police Association as we look forward to 2021.We were joined by Inspector Gideon Dickson President and Sgt. Ancil Forde General Secretary of the TTPS Social and Welfare Association.
In our final instalment of Esta Es Parang feature the San Rafael Authentic Parang Association. How did the Parranderos spend their Christmas holiday in San Rafael and how about the role of the church in parang? We were joined by Father Roger Paponette - San Rafael Parish, Kerry Ragoobarsingh - San Raphael Authentic Parang Association, Darcelle Charles- San Raphael Authentic Parang Association.