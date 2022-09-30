Leader of the Opposition is set to give her response today to Monday's budget presentation. The ongoing dialogue has generated much criticism regarding the gradual removal of the fuel subsidy. If not now then when...and are there any positive takeaways from the budget?
We pose these and other questions to our next guests....Dr. Roger Hosein, Economist and Lecturer at the University of the West Indies
Dr. Bhoendradatt Tewarie, Former Government Minister with the People's Partnership administration
Karen Nunez-Tesheira former Government Minister with the Patrick Manning PNM administration.
we are now joined by President of the Medical Association Marisa Nimrod to get her perspective on the national budget as it relates to health care workers.
Dr. Jacob Hadeed Director at Alexandra Imaging Center joins us once again. We are continuing our conversation on Cancer and the use of PET/CT scans in the detection of such diseases.
A local beauty pageant is scheduled for Saturday at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts. Eight women have been chosen to compete for the title to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the international pageant in January 2022 in Las Vegas. Mrs. World International is described as a celebration of womanhood that provides married women with an equal platform to showcase their talent and beauty to the world.
We are joined by some of the candidates Mrs. Marina Louis- Khan, Mrs. Maraval, Mrs. Ketisha Williams, Mrs. Chaguanas and Mrs. Dixie Ann Hunte- Blackman, Mrs. Point Fortin.
This is how we wrap up today's show. We leave you with this image captioned -"from aboard APT James en route to Tobago".